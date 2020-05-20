

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer prices for April. Inflation is forecast to slow to 0.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 0.7 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 117.78 against the yen, 1.0598 against the franc, 1.0943 against the greenback and 0.8939 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



