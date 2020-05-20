

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Wednesday as doubts over a potential Covid-19 vaccine fanned worries that it will take longer to recover from the economic impact of the virus outbreak.



Overnight, a report from STAT News questioned the validity of the results of Moderna's vaccine trial that had sent stock markets soaring on Monday.



Rising coronavirus cases in countries such as India, South Africa and Mexico also raised fears that the pandemic is far from over.



The benchmark DAX was down 1 point at 11,074 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Aareal Bank shares surged 10 percent. The real estate lender said that it entered into discussions with a select group of long-term financial investors on the sale of a significant minority stake in subsidiary Aareon AG.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation slowed more than initially estimated in April to the lowest since 2016, final data from Eurostat showed.



Inflation slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in March. The rate was revised down from 0.4 percent estimated on April 30. This was the lowest since August 2016.



Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



