

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $33.23 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $6.64 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.69 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 107.9% to $168.83 million from $81.20 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37.69 Mln. vs. $11.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.57 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $168.83 Mln vs. $81.20 Mln last year.



