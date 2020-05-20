

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish consumer confidence increased in May, mainly led by a strong improvement in the economic expectations as the lockdown to slow the coronavirus pandemic was eased partially, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 59.5 in May from 54.9 in April.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months increased to 79.2 in May from 72.5 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation index for the next 12 months rose to 81.8 in May from 74.8 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index increased to 55.3 in May from 53.8 in April.



The probability of saving indicator rose to 21.7 from 18.4 a month ago.



