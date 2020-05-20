

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said the company projects its fiscal 2020 sales and EBITDA roughly on previous year's level.



For the first quarter, EBITDA increased by 0.4% to 300.8 million euros. Adjusted for items, like-for-like EBITDA rose by 4.3%. Consolidated sales grew by 4.1 percent, to 1.33 billion euros.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2020 of United Internet AG will take place on May 20, 2020. The entire annual shareholders' meeting is streamed via the shareholder portal.



