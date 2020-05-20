Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neuer Boom Sektor schlägt alles! BREAKING NEWS für diese Pilz-Granate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862485 ISIN: US0326541051 Ticker-Symbol: ANL 
Tradegate
20.05.20
08:00 Uhr
97,70 Euro
+0,51
+0,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,10103,0414:35
102,24103,1614:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANALOG DEVICES INC97,70+0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.