

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Inc. (UAL) said it has launched United CleanPlus with the goal of delivering a new standard of cleanliness and safety.



United CleanPlus was launched by United Airlines in partnership with Clorox Co. (CLX) and Cleveland Clinic to inform and guide United's new cleaning, safety and social distancing protocols that includes touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for crew and customers, and giving customers options when flights are more full.



Specifically, Clorox products will be used at United's hub airports, while medical experts from the Cleveland Clinic will advise on new technologies, training development and quality assurance programming.



'We recognize that COVID-19 has brought cleanliness and hygiene standards to the front of customers' minds when making travel decisions, and we're not leaving a single stone unturned in our pursuit to better protect our customers and employees,' United CEO, Scott Kirby, said in a video message to customers.



United Airlines noted that Clorox is working closely to enhance the airline's cleaning program, redefine disinfection procedures, and equip customers with amenities at select locations that help support a healthier and safer environment throughout their travel journey.



Clorox products will first roll out at United's hub airports in Chicago and Denver, and will be used in the gate as well as terminal areas, with additional locations to follow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED AIRLINES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de