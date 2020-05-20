

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders rose unexpectedly in April, largely led by increased demand for information and communication equipment, electronics and electrical machinery, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.



Export orders rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in April. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent fall.



Orders for information and communication products grew 18.6 percent annually in April and order for electronic products gained 16.2 percent.



Order for electrical machinery products, and optical, photographic, cinematographic equipment rose by 11.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, orders for chemicals, plastics and articles, textile products, basic metals and articles thereof, machinery, and transport equipment declined. On a month-on-month basis, export orders declined 4.3 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

