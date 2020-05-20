

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) said Wednesday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Don Wallette, Jr will retire, after a 39-year career with the company. Wallette's retirement is effective on August 31, 2020.



The company also announced that William Bullock, Jr., currently president, Asia Pacific Middle East, will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer on September 1, 2020.



Bullock has more than 34 years of experience in leading engineering, operations, commercial and business development functions across the company.



