

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in April, driven by a fall in fuel prices and heating oil, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.6 percent rise in March.



The restrictions on public due the spread of the coronavirus had affected the calculation of the April inflation rate, the agency said.



Restaurant and hotels prices grew 3.1 percent annually in April and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 2.6 percent. Food prices rose 2.7 percent.



Prices for housing, water and energy, and education and teaching rose by 2.3 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in April.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.6 percent increase in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, THE HICP rose 0.2 percent in April.



