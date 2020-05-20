

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly 20000 new coronavirus cases and 1425 deaths from infection were reported in the United States in the last 24 hours.



This is one third of the global death toll reported during the same period.



The total death toll in the U.S. reached 91938 on Wednesday. An additional 19662 new cases took the total number of infections to 1,528,661, as of John Hopkins University' 6:00 a.m. ET update.



This is a lower figure when compared to the previous week.



In New York, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, more than 352,000 cases have been reported and 28,558 have died since March 14.



When adjusted for population, that translates to about 1,814 known cases and 147 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, according to CNN.



This is higher than the total numbers in both categories reported in Spain, the world's third worst affected country.



The death toll in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state, reached 10,587. A total of 149,356 infections have been reported so far there.



Michigan (5017 deaths, 52350 infections), Massachusetts (5938 deaths and 87925 infections), Louisiana (2581 deaths, 35038 infections), Illinois (4379 death, 98030 infections), Pennsylvania (4628 deaths, 67311 infections), California (3419 deaths, 83845 infections) Connecticut (3472 deaths, 38430 infections) Texas(1388 deaths, 50552 infections), Georgia (1675 deaths, 38855 infections), Maryland (2081 deaths 41546 infections), Florida (2052 deaths, 46944 infections), Indiana (1824 deaths, 28705 infections) Ohio (1720 deaths, 28952 infections) and Colorado (1257 deaths, 22482 infections) are the worst-affected states.



At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the President claimed that the numbers are coming down all over the United States very rapidly with few exceptions.



Trump said he signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to use their authority to waive, suspend, and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery.



He said he is directing agencies to review the hundreds of regulations that have already been suspended in response to the virus and make these suspensions permanent where possible.



Vice President Mike Pence reported to the Cabinet that all 50 U.S. states are partially reopening their economies.



