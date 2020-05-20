

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the month of April 2020 rose to $952.6 million or $1.62 per share from $487.8 million or $0.83 per share in the prior year.



Total pretax net realized gains on securities was $537.3 million compared to $131.6 million in the previous year.



Monthly net premiums written grew to $3.76 billion from $3.67 billion in the previous year. Net premiums earned were $3.63 billion up from $3.35 billion in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

