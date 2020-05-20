

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The majority of UK firms can partially restart operations as lockdown restrictions eased, the latest Coronavirus Business Impact Tracker from the British Chambers of Commerce showed Wednesday.



About 37 percent said they can implement the guidance and fully restart, while 45 percent report they can partially restart.



Further, 83 percent of respondents said they know some or a lot of details about government guidance on working safely.



BCC Director General Adam Marshall said, 'While businesses have welcomed the publication of official guidance on how they can reopen premises and restart operations, some sectors still require greater clarity from the government on when and how they will be allowed to do so.'



'This is particularly the case for hospitality and leisure companies, which will not reopen before July at the earliest,' Marshall added.



According to survey, 85 percent of participants received payment from furlough scheme.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken