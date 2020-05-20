

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $109.92 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $118.21 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.27 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $861.33 million from $836.24 million last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $188.27 Mln. vs. $178.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $861.33 Mln vs. $836.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 - $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $875 - $905 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.21 - $5.28 Full year revenue guidance: $3.60 - $3.65 Bln



