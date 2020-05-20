

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $53.4 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $37.7 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.4 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $162.6 million from $129.8 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



