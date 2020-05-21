

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 930.401 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a shortfall of 560 billion yen following the 4.9 billion yen surplus in March.



Exports plummeted 21.9 percent on year, which actually beat expectations for a fall of 22.7 percent following the 11.7 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports were down an annual 7.2 percent versus expectations for a drop of 12.9 percent after slipping 5.0 percent a month earlier.



