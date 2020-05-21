

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc. (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Thursday that its group revenues for the four months to April 30 was 881.6 million pounds, down 4.6 percent from last year's 924.3 million pounds. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was down 4.9 percent at constant currency.



Product revenue declined 5.4 percent from last year to 519.9 million pounds, and Trade revenues fell 7 percent to 200.8 million pounds. However, Resources revenue grew 1.5 percent.



The company said it operates a progressive dividend policy with a targeted payout ratio of circa 50 percent. The 2019 final dividend of 71.6 pence will be paid on 11 June 2020.



The company's half year results to June 30 will be announced on July 31.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'The speed at which the global pandemic has unfolded and the broad-based nature of the lockdown initiatives in every country makes it difficult to attempt any precise guidance and it is too early to quantify the impact of the Coronavirus for 2020.'



The company said it will provide an update on full year guidance once there is more visibility on how and when lockdown restrictions will be lifted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERTEK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de