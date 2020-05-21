

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected rate in April, and producer prices fell for the second straight month, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 24.6 percent year-on-year in April. Economists had expected a 10.0 percent fall.



Manufacturing output fell 27.5 percent annually in April.



Among the main sectors, production of mining and quarrying declined 8.8 percent. Production of water supply fell 3.1 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 25.5 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 24.7 percent annually in April.



