

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported that its fourth-quarter net investment income rose to $38.79 million from $32.55 million in the prior year.



Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.59 compared to $0.47 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Loss per share was $2.22 compared to earnings per share of $0.46 in the previous year.



Total investment income for the quarter grew to $71.60 million from $61.41 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $69.98 million for the quarter.



On May 20, 2020, the company declared a distribution of $0.45 per share, payable on July 8, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APOLLO INVESTMENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de