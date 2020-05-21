

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices fell for a second straight month in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.



Output prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.6 percent decrease in March. Domestic market output prices grew 0.3 percent, while those for the export market dropped 1.2 percent.



Energy industry prices fell 2.3 percent annually in April. Prices for intermediate goods fell 1.4 percent and capital goods decreased 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods rose 1.5 percent.



Producer prices for electricity fell 4.3 percent. Prices for mining and quarrying and manufacturing declined by 1.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, water supply prices increased 10.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, output prices rose 0.2 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de