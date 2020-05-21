

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York's transit agency The Metropolitan Transportation Authority or MTA announced an ultraviolet light pilot program proven to kill COVID-19.



According to the agency, Ultraviolet-C or UVC light is an efficient, proven, and effective technology for eliminating viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, from surfaces in MTA's system.



In the first phase of the program, the MTA will deploy around 150 Mobile UVC disinfecting units on subways, buses, and other New York City Transit facilities throughout the system early next week. The pilot will also cover occupational facilities, including maintenance areas, crew rooms, operations and technology centers, and offices.



The dual-headed mobile devices from Denver-based startup PURO Lighting will test and evaluate the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of UVC technology in these settings.



In the pilot, the entire system will be disinfected every 24 hours. On May 6, the MTA started its historic closing of subway system from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so that every major touch point in stations and subway cars can be thoroughly disinfected.



After evaluating the first phase, the pilot's second phase will expand to Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.



MTA Chief Innovation Officer Mark Dowd said, 'This crisis creates opportunities to bring in new technologies to solve once-in-a-generation challenge.... If successful, the results could help disinfect our buses and train cars, crew rooms, and other facilities in a more timely and cost efficient.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de