

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) announced it will open 36 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across New York. The company expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.



The company noted that the 36 test sites in New York are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.



