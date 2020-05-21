

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Stargate Apparel issued a recall for about 6,600 units of Bunz Kidz children's sleepwear sets as they pose a risk of burn injuries to children.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said the children's sleepwear sets failed to meet the federal flammability standard that requires sleepwear for children to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant. This poses a risk of burn injuries to children.



Bunz Kidz-branded children's sleepwear sets were sold in a robe, top and pants combination. The sleepwear sets were sold in sizes 2 through 12, with 'Bunz Kidz' printed on a blue sewn-in label.



The micro polyester fleece robe and pants are white, with a pink star print. The pink polyester top has 'Dream in Glitter' printed onto the chest in gold.



The robe has long-sleeves, a shawl collar, two side seam pockets and a sewn-on tie located at the waist, while the pants have an elastic waistband.



The recalled sleepwear sets were sold at Boscovs, Century 21, JC Penney, Macy's, Marshalls and TJ Maxx and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from August 2017 through December 2019. They were priced between $24 and $48.



Stargate Apparel advised consumers to immediately take the recalled sleepwear sets away from children and to contact the company for a full refund.



In March, Joules USA had issued a similar recall for about 12,000 children's pajamas and robes, citing a risk of burn injuries to children.



The girls' and boys' pajamas as well as robes were sold in multiple prints and sizes, with 'Joules' printed on the sewn-in neck label.



The products, which failed to meet the federal flammability standard, were sold at children's boutiques nationwide and online from November 2017 through December 2019 for between $20 and $70.



