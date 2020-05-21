

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):



-Earnings: -$821 million in Q2 vs. $419 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.64 in Q2 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.30 per share -Revenue: $6.01 billion in Q2 vs. $7.15 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de