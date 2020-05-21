

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $13.63 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $23.84 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $374.91 million from $394.13 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $374.91 Mln vs. $394.13 Mln last year.



