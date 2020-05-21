

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $101 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.24 billion



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $223 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



