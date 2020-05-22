BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL):
-Earnings: $4.26 million in Q2 vs. -$3.88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.125 in Q2 vs. -$0.116 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $4.98 million or $0.037 per share for the period. -Revenue: $41.69 million in Q2 vs. $38.76 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $50.6 - $53.78 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
