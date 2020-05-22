

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) said that it has appointed Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer as its Chairman. It will also appoint Van Boxmeer as a Non-Executive Director following the company's Annual General Meeting on 28 July 2020.



Van Boxmeer will succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as Chairman on 3 November 2020. Gerard Kleisterlee, who has been Vodafone's Chairman for nine years, will step down and retire from the Board on that date.



Van Boxmeer is currently Chief Executive of Heineken. He has been Heineken's Chief Executive since 2005 and will hand over the role to his successor in June 2020.



In addition, the Vodafone Board has agreed that David Thodey will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 28 July 2020. Crispin Davis will step down from that Committee. Crispin will continue to be a Non-Executive Director of Vodafone.



