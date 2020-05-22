

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group Plc (BRBY.L) reported pretax profit of 168.5 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 compared to 440.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 29.8 pence compared to 81.7 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 414.1 million pounds from 443.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 78.7 pence compared to 82.1 pence. Pro forma adjusted operating profit was 404 million pounds, a decline of 8% CER. Pro forma adjusted earnings per share was 77.9 pence, down 5% at both CER and reported.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 2.63 billion pounds from 2.72 billion pounds, prior year. Comparable retail store sales were down 3% with a fourth quarter decline of 27%, materially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.



