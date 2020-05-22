

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc.(HIK) said Friday that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gm, the generic equivalent to Vascepa.



In March 2020, the United States District Court for the District of Nevada invalidated six Vascepa patents owned by Amarin. The District Court decision is currently being appealed.



Vascepa is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.



