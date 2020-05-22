

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SXS.L) issued a trading update for the four-month period to 30 April 2020. Group like-for-like sales declined by 12% during the period. Disposals reduced sales by 9%, partly offset by a 1% favourable foreign currency exchange movement, resulting in a 20% decrease in reported sales.



The Group noted that, after a 9% decline in the first quarter, April's performance has been in line with its revised expectations, with LFL sales down 21%, most notably in North America and in the academic research and automotive end markets.



