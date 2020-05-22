

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB3.16 billion, or RMB1.16 per share. This compares with RMB25.83 billion, or RMB9.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB22.29 billion or RMB9.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to RMB114.31 billion from RMB93.50 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB22.29 Bln. vs. RMB20.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB9.20 vs. RMB8.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB114.31 Bln vs. RMB93.50 Bln last year.



