

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus infection rate rose for the third consecutive day in the United States.



With more than 25000 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,577,758 as of John Hopkins University' 6:00 a.m. ET update Friday.



With an additional 1286 deaths, the total death toll in the U.S. reached 94729.



In New York, more than 356,000 cases have been reported and 28,743 have died so far.



When adjusted for population, that translates to about 1,832 known cases and 148 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, according to CNN.



This is higher than the total numbers in both categories reported in Spain, the world's third worst affected country.



As the numbers are receding in the state, drastic fall in patients was reported in New York City hospitals.



The death toll in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state, reached 10,846. A total of 151,586 infections have been reported so far there.



Michigan (5129 deaths, 53510 infections), Massachusetts (6148 deaths, 90084 infections), Louisiana (2629 deaths, 36504 infections), Illinois (4607 deaths, 102688 infections), Pennsylvania (4869 deaths, 69252 infections), California (3604 deaths, 88480 infections), Connecticut (3583 deaths, 39208 infections), Texas (1460 deaths, 53053 infections), Georgia (1775 deaths, 40663 infections), Maryland (2159 deaths, 43531 infections), Florida (2144 deaths, 48675 infections), Indiana (1913 deaths, 29936 infections), Ohio (1837 deaths, 30167 infections) and Colorado (1310 deaths, 23191 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump ordered the national flag to be lowered to half-mast for three days in honour of U.S. citizens who lost their lives due to coronavirus. This was a demand raised firt by the Democrats.



While touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan Thursday, Trump said he is not going to close the country if a second wave of coronavirus outbreak hits later this year.



Addressing workers at the plant, Trump said he is fighting to bring back U.S. jobs from China and many other countries.



