

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace in ten months in April, the Central Statistics Office reported on Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 6.1 percent annually in April, following a 4.2 percent decline in March. This was the biggest fall since June 2019, when prices decreased 6.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 1.8 percent in April, following a 2.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Prices for export sales decreased by 1.9 percent monthly in April and fell 6.4 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales fell by 0.5 percent on month and declined 1.5 percent from the previous year.



