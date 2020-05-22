

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKKPF.PK) reported that a local court in Schweinfurt has rejected the application by B. Braun Melsungen AG for the court to determine a chairman of the extraordinary general meeting. Also, the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM rejected a request from B. Braun regarding appointment of special auditor in connection with the takeover offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.



On 19th May 2020, RHÖN-KLINIKUM received an application by B. Braun regarding a resolution by the general meeting on 3rd June 2020 on the appropriation of the net distributable profit for 2019. RHÖN-KLINIKUM said this application will only become the subject of a resolution by the extraordinary general meeting if the court allows the application for court authorisation.



RHÖN-KLINIKUM noted that shareholder Asklepios also applied for counter-applications to postpone the agenda topics requested by B. Braun until the ordinary general meeting.



