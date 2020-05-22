

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An employee in Atlanta has been charged with fraud after falsely telling his Fortune 500 employer that he had tested positive for coronavirus, causing a loss of more than $100,000 to the company.



According to the charges, Santwon Antonio Davis submitted to his employer a fake medical excuse letter to prove he was infected with the deadly disease.



In concern for its employees and customers, the corporation closed its business and sanitized the workplace. All the employees were asked to go on quarantine, and the company was forced to pay them during the shutdown. The corporation incurred heavy loss while dealing with its employee's misrepresentation, according to the charge sheet.



FBI arrested the 34 year old man from Morrow, and is investigating this case as part of Georgia's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force.



Davis, who appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand, admitted that he did not contract the virus.



'The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,' said U.S. Attorney Byung J. 'BJay' Pak.



Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said the agency is receiving several complaints every day related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The case was revealed by U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia Thursday.



It did not disclose the name of the defrauded company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de