

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan leading index declined less than expected in March, but the reading was the lowest since mid-2009, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 84.7 in March from 91.9 in the previous month. The preliminary score was 83.8. The final reading was the lowest since June 2009.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 90.2 from 95.4 a month ago. This was below the flash reading of 90.5.



At the same time, the lagging index came in at 100.0 versus 100.7 in February. The reading was revised down from 101.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

