LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the company as part of a management reorganization, the Financial Times reported.



The report specified that Palmer will be replaced by Tobias Moers, currently CEO of Mercedes-AMG.



Aston Martin is reportedly set to announce the changes on Tuesday May 26, 2020.



