

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index logged a double-digit decline in March, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The production index that covers both industry and construction, declined 12.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, following a 2.8 percent decrease in February.



Industrial output fell 12.5 percent annually, and construction dropped 10.2 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, the production index was down 9.5 percent reflecting a 14.7 percent decline in construction and a 7.8 percent fall in industry. Production had decreased 2.7 percent in February.



