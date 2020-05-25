

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Monday, with optimism over reopening of countries, hopes of more global stimulus and data showing a rebound in German business sentiment helping underpin investor sentiment.



Germany's business confidence improved slightly more than expected in May, as European countries partly began to withdraw lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, survey data from the think tank ifo revealed.



The ifo business confidence index climbed to 79.5 from 74.2 in April, which was revised from 74.3. Economists had forecast a score of 78.3.



Meanwhile, the German economy contracted at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, as initially estimated, due to the coronavirus pandemic, revised data from Destatis showed.



Gross domestic product fell 2.2 percent sequentially, the biggest fall since the first quarter of 2009 and the second biggest since the German unification. The rate came in line with the estimate published on May 15.



On a yearly basis, GDP declined by calendar-adjusted 2.3 percent in the first quarter versus a 0.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter. The annual rate also matched the preliminary estimate.



The benchmark DAX climbed 120 points, or 1.08 percent, to 11,193 after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.



Bayer AG shares soared 6.3 percent. The company said it has reached verbal agreements to resolve a substantial portion of an estimated 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de