

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose in thin holiday trade Monday amid holidays in the U.S. and U.K. U.S. markets are closed today for Memorial Day holiday, while the U.K. is shut for the Spring bank holiday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.9 percent to 343.18, with optimism over reopening of countries and hopes of more global stimulus helping underpin investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, Germany's business confidence improved slightly more than expected in May, as European countries partly began to withdraw lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, survey data from the think tank ifo revealed.



The ifo business confidence index climbed to 79.5 from 74.2 in April, which was revised from 74.3. Economists had forecast a score of 78.3.



The German DAX advanced 1.8 percent while France's CAC 40 index was up 1.1 percent.



Bayer AG shares soared 7.5 percent. The company said it has reached verbal agreements to resolve a substantial portion of an estimated 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.



Lagardere shares jumped 14 percent. Groupe Arnault and Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM) said in a joint statement that Groupe Arnault would buy a stake equivalent to around one quarter of the share capital of LCM.



