

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E), on Friday, announced that the High Court of Justice in London rejected its jurisdiction on Opl245 matters, dismissing the lawsuit filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The company said Opl 245 remains under jurisdiction of the Italian Court only, where the judgement is pending.



In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice, and most recently the Securities and Exchange Commission closed its investigations of the company with respect to OPL 245 matters without taking any action, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENI-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de