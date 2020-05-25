

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - As per a Bloomberg report, Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) has reached verbal agreements to resolve most of the weed killer lawsuits. The shares of Bayer AG were up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday in XETRA trading as the company confirmed that it made progress in the mediation talks. The company is likely to make the announcement following the Board approvals of the settlements.



Bayer AG was facing around 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits related to the use of the glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAYER-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de