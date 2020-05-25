

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) announced the company and Gaussin are jointly developing the world's first full electric Aircraft Refueller Transporter which will be capable of towing two fuel tankers, with a fuel capacity of 30 tons each. The prototype, planned for the Airbus industrial site in Toulouse, is anticipated to be delivered at the end of 2020.



GAUSSIN is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells products and services in the transport and logistics field. Saft, a subsidiary of Total, will provide the lithium-ion batteries for this future fleet.



