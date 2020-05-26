

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) again postponed the publication of financial results for 2019 to June 18, 2020, due to delays in finalizing audit procedures. The company expects an unqualified audit opinion on that day. The company also postponed its Annual General Meeting to August 26, 2020.



Previously, the company had postponed publication of the annual financial statements to April 30, 2020 from originally planned on April 8, 2020.



Last month, Wirecard said that it was handed the report on the special investigation by the auditing company KPMG. No incriminating evidence was found for the publicly raised accusations of balance sheet manipulation.



The company had said KPMG did not find any manipulation in its audit of the company's operations in India, Singapore, Third Party Partner Business, Merchant Cash Advance and Digital Lending divisions.



The company had said KPMG didn't find any manipulation in all four areas of the audit that would have led to a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 period.



Since October 2019, KPMG had been conducting a special investigation on behalf of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard in order to clarify the accusations of balance sheet manipulation made against the company by media.



The accusations made against the business activities of Wirecard AG on Indian territory (EMIF1A / Hermes i-Tickets Private Ltd), in the city-state of Singapore as well as the business segments of pre-financing of receivables (Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) / Digital Lending) and third-party partner business (3rd Party Acquiring / TPA) were being investigated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

