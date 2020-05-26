

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the market research group Gfk publishes German consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -18.3 in June from -23.4 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0918 against the greenback, 117.75 against the yen, 1.0599 against the franc and 0.8943 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



