

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) announced that Mike Powell will be appointed as its Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Andrew King. Mike will be appointed to Mondi's Executive Committee with effect from his appointment to Mondi's Board. The Group noted that the effective date of Mike's appointment will be announced in due course.



Andrew King, CEO, stated: 'Mike has significant financial and strategic experience having been chief financial officer and an executive director of a number of large international listed companies, most recently Ferguson plc.'



Separately, Ferguson Plc announced that Mike Powell is committed to assisting the company with an orderly transition and the search for his successor is underway.



