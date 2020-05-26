

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) announced Tuesday that Andrew Findlay has advised the Board of his intention to leave the firm, expected to be in May 2021.



In the meantime, he will continue with his existing responsibilities and the search for his successor will now commence.



Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said, 'As the longest standing member of the Airline Management Board, Andrew has and continues to provide solid financial steerage and guidance. This has been particularly so during recent months when he was quick to secure liquidity and deliver a significant reduction in cash burn.'



Findlay's decision comes after the company's shareholders, in an extraordinary meeting, voted against resolutions to oust four directors, including the Chairman John Barton, Lundgren, and Findlay.



EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the airline's largest shareholder, had been seeking to oust four directors as he seeks the cancellation of a 4.5 billion order for more than 100 new aircraft.



In London, EasyJet shares were trading at 606.15 pence, up 8.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

