

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.



Outdoor markets and car showrooms could be reopened from June 1, while all other non-essential retail will reopen from June 15 if the government's tests are met, he told a news conference.



The lifting of the state of emergency in Japan and growing optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine also helped underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 94 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,088 as traders returned to their desks after the Spring bank holiday.



Travel-related stocks were moving higher amid easing travel bans across the world. Shares of easyJet and IAG soared as much as 20 percent, while Ryanair Holdings surged over 9 percent.



Aston Martin jumped 37 percent as the struggling luxury carmaker announced the appointment of Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, as its new chief executive officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de