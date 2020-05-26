

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said Frank Krause, Chief Financial and Human Resources Officer, does not intend to extend his Management Board contract, which expires at the end of 2020. Martin Mildner, the current General Counsel and Group Vice President M&A of the Otto Group, will be appointed as Group CFO, effective 1 October 2020.



United Internet noted that Mildner has played a leading role in many company transactions, such as the support of About You from the first beginnings in 2012 to Unicorn in 2018, the sale of the 3Suisse Group, Fegro Selgros, Otto Office or Sport Scheck.



